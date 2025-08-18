Business NewsNationalTwo Held With Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 8.56 Crore At Mumbai Airport
Two Held With Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 8.56 Crore At Mumbai Airport

The contraband was concealed inside their trolley bag.

18 Aug 2025, 07:02 PM IST i
(Photo source: Mumbai International Airport website)
(Photo source: Mumbai International Airport website)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Mumbai Customs have arrested two passengers for alleged possession of 8.5 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 8.56 crore at the international airport, an official said on Monday. Officials of the Airport Commissionerate intercepted two passengers, who had landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Bangkok on Saturday, he said.

The contraband was concealed inside their trolley bag, the official said, adding that a case under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the duo.

