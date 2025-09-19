Two Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, Five Injured In Ambush In Manipur’s Bishnupur District

Injured personnel N Nongthon told reporters: "The assailants, numbering around four to five, suddenly opened fire towards us. We did not immediately retaliate as it would have led to injuries to the public, as it was not an isolated area."

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla condemned the attack on security forces, in which two Assam Rifles jawans made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.