Two Arrested For Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique’s Murder

Police have arrested two men for the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Saturday.

The arrested duo have been identified as Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh, who is 23 years old, and Uttar Pradesh resident Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, who is 19 years old.

A search for the third accused is underway and the investigation is being conducted from all possible angles. The case is being investigated by the Mumbai’s Crime Branch.

According to reports, Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra West area on Saturday, between 9:15 p.m. and 21:30 p.m.

He was leaving his son Zeeshan's office and heading toward his residence in Bandra West, when three individuals opened gunfire at him.