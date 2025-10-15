'Mahabharat', 'Chandrakanta' star Pankaj Dheer dies at 68

Television star Pankaj Dheer, known for playing Karna in B R Chopra's 'Mahabharat' and King Shiv Dutt in fantasy drama 'Chandrakanta', has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer..'He passed away due to cancer this morning. He had been in and out of hospital in the past months,' producer and friend Ashoke Pandit told PTI..The cremation will be held later in the day.He is survived by wife Anita Dheer and son Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor..Ramayan Becomes Most Viewed Entertainment Programme Globally