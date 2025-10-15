Business NewsNational'Mahabharat', 'Chandrakanta' star Pankaj Dheer dies at 68
Television star Pankaj Dheer, known for playing Karna in B R Chopra's Mahabharat and king Shiv Dutt in fantasy drama Chandrakanta, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pankaj Dheer was known for playing Karna in B R Chopra's 'Mahabharat'. (Photo:&nbsp;Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>
Pankaj Dheer was known for playing Karna in B R Chopra's 'Mahabharat'. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
'He passed away due to cancer this morning. He had been in and out of hospital in the past months,' producer and friend Ashoke Pandit told PTI.

The cremation will be held later in the day.

He is survived by wife Anita Dheer and son Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor.

