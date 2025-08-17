Tulsi Lake In Mumbai Overflows After Heavy Rains; Over 90 Water Stock In Reservoirs

With heavy rains lashing Mumbai and its suburbs, the Tulsi lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the metropolis, has overflowed, a civic official said on Sunday.

The Tulsi lake, situated in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in suburban Mumbai, started overflowing at around 6.45 am on Saturday, the official said.

The seven reservoirs, which supply water to Mumbai, have more than 90% water stock now, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.