Trump-Putin Summit: India Lauds 'Pursuit Of Peace', Hopes For Early End To Ukraine Conflict

In its official reaction to the bilateral summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, India said it welcomed the "pursuit of peace" and hopes for an early end to the war in Ukraine.

"India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

"India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added.