'Trump Himself Doesn't Know What He'll Do': Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Warns Of Rising Security Threats
Lt Gen Dwivedi highlighted the emergence of new domains of conflict, including space warfare, satellite vulnerabilities, and chemical, biological, radiological, and information warfare.
Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi recently addressed students at TRS College in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh where he candidly spoke about the rapidly evolving nature of global and national security threats. Lt General Dwivedi emphasised that the future is marked by instability, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity.
“The challenges ahead are coming fast,” General Dwivedi said, adding that “you and I are completely clueless about what the future holds.” To illustrate the unpredictability of global affairs, he made a striking reference to US President Donald Trump. “What is Trump doing today? I think even Trump doesn't know what he is going to do tomorrow,” Dwivedi said as he warned that the pace at which threats are emerging is so swift that “by the time you try to grasp an old challenge, a new one emerges.”
He noted that the Indian military is grappling with a wide spectrum of threats, from border tensions and terrorism to natural disasters and cyber warfare. He also highlighted the emergence of new domains of conflict, including space warfare, satellite vulnerabilities, and chemical, biological, radiological, and information warfare.
“The way rumours are spread. As you heard in Operation Sindoor, Karachi has been attacked. So much such news came, which seemed like news to us too. Where did it come from, who did it?” he asked, pointing to the dangers of misinformation in the digital age.
General Dwivedi stressed the need for preparedness across all terrains, land, sky, and water as the nature of warfare continues to evolve. He also addressed a gathering at his alma mater, Rewa Sainik School,where he said that during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces ensured that no action was taken while prayers or namaz were underway.
'We attacked places that had the presence of terrorists. We did not target innocent civilians or defence installations. We achieved our goal in Operation Sindoor and sent a message to Pakistan that we are not like them,' he said.