'Trump Himself Doesn't Know What He'll Do': Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Warns Of Rising Security Threats

He noted that the Indian military is grappling with a wide spectrum of threats, from border tensions and terrorism to natural disasters and cyber warfare. He also highlighted the emergence of new domains of conflict, including space warfare, satellite vulnerabilities, and chemical, biological, radiological, and information warfare.

“The way rumours are spread. As you heard in Operation Sindoor, Karachi has been attacked. So much such news came, which seemed like news to us too. Where did it come from, who did it?” he asked, pointing to the dangers of misinformation in the digital age.

General Dwivedi stressed the need for preparedness across all terrains, land, sky, and water as the nature of warfare continues to evolve. He also addressed a gathering at his alma mater, Rewa Sainik School,where he said that during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces ensured that no action was taken while prayers or namaz were underway.

'We attacked places that had the presence of terrorists. We did not target innocent civilians or defence installations. We achieved our goal in Operation Sindoor and sent a message to Pakistan that we are not like them,' he said.