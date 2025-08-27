‘Trump Calls, Modi Doesn’t Pick Up’: German Newspaper Explains How India Is Dealing With US On Trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly avoided calls from US President Donald Trump four times in recent weeks in the wake of ongoing India-US trade tensions, according to a German publication.

Trump, frustrated by India’s limited market access for the US and its oil trade with Russia, imposed steep export tariffs that have come into effect from Wednesday. India now faces a whopping 50% tariff rate from the US that is expected to hurt the country’s export-driven industries.

Beyond just tariffs, Trump has also made remarks against India, calling it a “dead economy”. This marks a stark contrast to the warm exchange between the two leaders as recently as February, when PM Modi visited the United States. PM Modi, reportedly offended by Trump’s comments and actions, has since declined to take his calls, according to a report by German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).

Despite this, on Tuesday, Trump reiterated his claims that his mediation talks helped resolve the India-Pakistan conflict that was triggered in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. India has maintained that it has never accepted any third-party mediation over issues with Pakistan.