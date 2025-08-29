Trump Aide Peter Navarro Targets India, Again: 'Act Like A Partner If You Want To Be Treated Like One'
Earlier on Aug.28, Navarro repeatedly accused New Delhi of funding the Kremlin’s campaign in Ukraine and casting the conflict as “Modi’s war”.
"If India, the world's largest democracy, wants to be treated like a strategic partner of the US, it needs to act like one," said White House trade advisor Peter Navarro.
Navarro shared a series of posts on X, on Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian imports and accused India of financing Russia's war against Ukraine.
"President Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian imports are now in effect. This isn’t just about India’s unfair trade—it’s about cutting off the financial lifeline India has extended to Putin’s war machine," he said in his first post on X.
Earlier on Aug.28, Navarro repeatedly accused New Delhi of funding the Kremlin’s campaign in Ukraine and casting the conflict as “Modi’s war”.
1/ President Trumpâs 50% tariffs on Indian imports are now in effect.— Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) August 28, 2025
This isnât just about Indiaâs unfair tradeâitâs about cutting off the financial lifeline India has extended to Putinâs war machine. ð§µ pic.twitter.com/bwLaL9dBTv
Immediately after the Trump administration doubled tariffs on India to 50% — an effort to secure concessions on trade, while also pressuring Russia — Navarro reiterated accusation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was funding “the war machine.”
“I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi,” Navarro said Wednesday on Bloomberg Television’s Balance of Power.