Business NewsNationalTrump Aide Peter Navarro Targets India, Again: 'Act Like A Partner If You Want To Be Treated Like One'
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Aide Peter Navarro Targets India, Again: 'Act Like A Partner If You Want To Be Treated Like One'

Earlier on Aug.28, Navarro repeatedly accused New Delhi of funding the Kremlin’s campaign in Ukraine and casting the conflict as “Modi’s war”.

29 Aug 2025, 09:42 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Trump Aide Peter Navarro (Image:&nbsp;Peter Navarro/ X profile)</p></div>
Trump Aide Peter Navarro (Image: Peter Navarro/ X profile)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

"If India, the world's largest democracy, wants to be treated like a strategic partner of the US, it needs to act like one," said White House trade advisor Peter Navarro.

Navarro shared a series of posts on X, on Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian imports and accused India of financing Russia's war against Ukraine.

"President Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian imports are now in effect. This isn’t just about India’s unfair trade—it’s about cutting off the financial lifeline India has extended to Putin’s war machine," he said in his first post on X.

Earlier on Aug.28, Navarro repeatedly accused New Delhi of funding the Kremlin’s campaign in Ukraine and casting the conflict as “Modi’s war”.

Immediately after the Trump administration doubled tariffs on India to 50% — an effort to secure concessions on trade, while also pressuring Russia — Navarro reiterated accusation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was funding “the war machine.”

“I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi,” Navarro said Wednesday on Bloomberg Television’s Balance of Power.

ALSO READ

Trump Aide Navarro Calls Ukraine ‘Modi’s War’ Over Russian Oil Buying
Opinion
Trump Aide Navarro Calls Ukraine ‘Modi’s War’ Over Russian Oil Buying
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT