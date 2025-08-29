Trump Aide Peter Navarro Targets India, Again: 'Act Like A Partner If You Want To Be Treated Like One'

"If India, the world's largest democracy, wants to be treated like a strategic partner of the US, it needs to act like one," said White House trade advisor Peter Navarro.

Navarro shared a series of posts on X, on Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian imports and accused India of financing Russia's war against Ukraine.

"President Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian imports are now in effect. This isn’t just about India’s unfair trade—it’s about cutting off the financial lifeline India has extended to Putin’s war machine," he said in his first post on X.

Earlier on Aug.28, Navarro repeatedly accused New Delhi of funding the Kremlin’s campaign in Ukraine and casting the conflict as “Modi’s war”.