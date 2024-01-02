Truckers Call Off Strike In Maharashtra's Nashik After Assurance From Authorities

Talking to PTI, Vikas Karkale, one of the agitating transporters, said, "In the meeting, the district collector gave an assurance to us that our views and demands will be conveyed to the Union government. Therefore, we have decided to call off the strike and regular operations have started. However, if the Union government implements this law, we will again go on a strike."

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaces the colonial era Indian Penal Code (IPC), drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing police or any official from the administration can face up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. The punishment in such cases was 2 years in the British-era IPC.