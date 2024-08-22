Tripura Flood: 10 Dead, Over 30,000 Displaced; NDRF Arrives With Relief Materials
NDRF teams deploy relief materials and equipment to flood-affected areas, as the state government works to provide aid to over 30,000 displaced people.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Thursday that the National Disaster Response Force teams, along with essential relief materials and disaster management equipment, arrived in Tripura to aid in flood relief efforts.
Since Sunday, the state has faced severe flooding and landslides, resulting in at least 10 deaths and one person missing. Over 32,000 people are currently sheltered in 330 relief camps due to the heavy rainfall.
Saha said in a post on Facebook that the NDRF teams, equipped with relief materials and disaster management gear, have landed at Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur Airport in Agartala and are being quickly dispatched to affected areas.
He expressed gratitude for the assistance, noting that Home Minister Amit Shah has assured further support, including sending additional NDRF teams, boats, and helicopters to help with rescue operations.
Amit Shah also communicated with Saha, confirming that the central government is fully committed to supporting Tripura during this crisis.
Spoke with CM Tripura, @DrManikSaha2 Ji, and took stock of the flood situation in the state. The Centre is rushing teams of NDRF, apart from boats and helicopters, to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations. Assured of all possible assistance fromâ¦— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 22, 2024
The government has issued a red alert for West Tripura and Sepahijala districts due to continued heavy rainfall. The State Disaster Response Force, NDRF, and other central forces, including Assam Rifles, are actively involved in the relief and rescue operations.
Saha described the situation as "unprecedented" and assured that the state government is closely monitoring the crisis and providing all possible assistance to the affected communities.
(With inputs from PTI.)