Tripura Flood: 10 Dead, Over 30,000 Displaced; NDRF Arrives With Relief Materials

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Thursday that the National Disaster Response Force teams, along with essential relief materials and disaster management equipment, arrived in Tripura to aid in flood relief efforts.

Since Sunday, the state has faced severe flooding and landslides, resulting in at least 10 deaths and one person missing. Over 32,000 people are currently sheltered in 330 relief camps due to the heavy rainfall.

Saha said in a post on Facebook that the NDRF teams, equipped with relief materials and disaster management gear, have landed at Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur Airport in Agartala and are being quickly dispatched to affected areas.

He expressed gratitude for the assistance, noting that Home Minister Amit Shah has assured further support, including sending additional NDRF teams, boats, and helicopters to help with rescue operations.

Amit Shah also communicated with Saha, confirming that the central government is fully committed to supporting Tripura during this crisis.