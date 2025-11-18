Travelling to Iran? Visa Rules To Change From Nov 22 — Here’s All You Need to Know

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an important travel advisory for Indian nationals planning to visit Iran. The advisory comes after Iran suspended the visa waiver facility for ordinary Indian passport holders to prevent misuse by criminal elements.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has suspended the visa-free travel facility in the wake of a series of incidents of Indians being lured to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to third countries, the MEA said on Monday in its advisory.

“These individuals were tricked into journeying to Iran by taking advantage of the visa waiver facility available for ordinary Indian passport holders. On arrival in Iran, many of them were kidnapped for ransom,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

According to the MEA, the measure by the Iranian government is intended to prevent further misuse of the visa-free facility by criminal elements.