Travelling to Iran? Visa Rules To Change From Nov 22 — Here’s All You Need to Know
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged all Indian citizens to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel to Iran.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an important travel advisory for Indian nationals planning to visit Iran. The advisory comes after Iran suspended the visa waiver facility for ordinary Indian passport holders to prevent misuse by criminal elements.
The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has suspended the visa-free travel facility in the wake of a series of incidents of Indians being lured to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to third countries, the MEA said on Monday in its advisory.
“These individuals were tricked into journeying to Iran by taking advantage of the visa waiver facility available for ordinary Indian passport holders. On arrival in Iran, many of them were kidnapped for ransom,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.
According to the MEA, the measure by the Iranian government is intended to prevent further misuse of the visa-free facility by criminal elements.
Visa Rules Changes For Indians Travelling To Iran
The Iranian government will suspend the visa-waiver facility for Indian citizens holding ordinary passports, effective Nov. 22.
As a result, all Indian nationals will now be required to obtain an appropriate visa prior to entering or transiting through Iran.
“From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports would be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran,” the MEA advisory added.
The MEA has also advised all Indian citizens to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel to Iran.
“All Indian nationals intending to visit Iran are strongly advised to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel or onward transit to third countries via Iran,” the ministry said.
The new advisory comes nearly two months after the government warned Iran-bound Indian travellers against falling prey to false job promises.
"There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third countries for employment. Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release," the MEA said in a statement dated Sept. 19.
Earlier, MEA clarified that the Iranian government offers visa-free travel for Indians only for tourism purposes, while warning against agents promising visa-free travel for other purposes. The ministry had warned that such agents could be involved with criminal gangs.