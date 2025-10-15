Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Over 500 Students Stuck For 12 Hours | Watch

A massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district stranded more than 500 students and commuters for nearly 12 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Twelve buses carrying students from Classes 5 to 10 of different schools, along with some college students from neighbouring Thane and Mumbai, were caught in the gridlock stretching for several kilometres near Vasai from around 5.30 pm on Tuesday till early Wednesday morning, they said.

The children, who were returning from a school picnic near Virar, had to remain without food or water for several hours.