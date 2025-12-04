Traffic Alert: Thane-Ghodbunder SH-84 To Remain Closed For Entire Day On Dec. 7 — Check Diversions

1. All heavy vehicles heading toward Ghodbunder Road from Mumbai and Thane will be stopped at Y Junction and Kapurbawdi Junction. As an alternative, vehicles can use two diversion routes. Those travelling from Mumbai or Thane can continue straight from Y Junction and take the Nashik Road route via Kharegaon toll plaza, Mankoli and Anjurphata to reach their destination. Heavy vehicles going from Mumbai and Thane may turn right at Kapurbawdi Junction and proceed through Kasheli and Anjurphata.

2. All heavy vehicles travelling toward Ghodbunder Road from Mumbra and Kalwa will be stopped at Kharegaon toll plaza. As an alternative, these vehicles can continue via the Kharegaon Bay Bridge, pass through Kharegaon toll plaza, and move ahead toward Mankoli and Anjurphata to reach their destination.

3. All heavy vehicles coming from Nashik toward Ghodbunder Road will be stopped at Mankoli Naka. As an alternate route, vehicles can take a right turn under Mankoli Bridge and continue via Anjurphata to reach their intended destination safely.

4. For light vehicles, Thane police have directed that those travelling from Thane toward Ghodbunder should proceed from Gaimukh Chowki on Ghodbunder-Thane Road using the wrong side. Vehicles can then continue to their destination via the cut in front of Fountain Hotel.