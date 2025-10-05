Tourists Stranded As Heavy Rainfall, Landslides Ravage Darjeeling Hills

As the situation worsened, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a high-level meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna, opened a 24x7 control room, and said she was personally monitoring the developments.

"I am deeply worried and concerned that several areas in both North Bengal and South Bengal have been flooded due to sudden huge rains within a few hours last night as well as due to rush of excessive river waters in our State from outside," Banerjee posted on X.