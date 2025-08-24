Torrential Rains Trigger Flood-Like Situation In J&K, Bridge On Jammu-Pathankot Highway Damaged

An official of the traffic department said the strategic 250-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway and 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway is open for traffic despite heavy rains, while the Mughal road connecting Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu with south Kashmir’s Shopian and Sinthan road linking Kishtwar and Doda districts in Jammu with south Kashmir’s Anantnag were closed owing to landslides at different places.