Torrent Power Enters Fresh Deal With Maharashtra For 5,600 MW Water Pump Project

Torrent Power Ltd. entered into a new deal with the Maharashtra state government's Department of Water Resources to set up a pumped storage project with a total capacity of 5,600 megawatts instead of 5,700 megawatts earlier.

In the earlier Memorandum of Understanding undertaken with the Department of Energy of Maharashtra in June 2023, the total capacity was pegged at 5,700 megawatts.

Shares of Torrent Power closed 2.94% lower at Rs 1,715.40 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.01% decline in the BSE Sensex.