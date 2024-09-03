NDTV ProfitNationTorrent Power Enters Fresh Deal With Maharashtra For 5,600 MW Water Pump Project
ADVERTISEMENT

Torrent Power Enters Fresh Deal With Maharashtra For 5,600 MW Water Pump Project

In the earlier Memorandum of Understanding undertaken with the Department of Energy of Maharashtra in June 2023, the total capacity was pegged at 5,700 megawatts.

03 Sep 2024, 06:16 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representation Purposes</p><p>Source: Envato</p></div>
Image For Representation Purposes

Source: Envato

Torrent Power Ltd. entered into a new deal with the Maharashtra state government's Department of Water Resources to set up a pumped storage project with a total capacity of 5,600 megawatts instead of 5,700 megawatts earlier.

In the earlier Memorandum of Understanding undertaken with the Department of Energy of Maharashtra in June 2023, the total capacity was pegged at 5,700 megawatts.

Shares of Torrent Power closed 2.94% lower at Rs 1,715.40 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.01% decline in the BSE Sensex.

ALSO READ

Torrent Power Seeks NCLAT Review On Sarda Energy's Successful SKS Power Bid

Opinion
Torrent Power Seeks NCLAT Review On Sarda Energy's Successful SKS Power Bid
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT