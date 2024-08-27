Top Officials From 18 States And UTs Appear Before Supreme Court On Judicial Pay Compliance

The apex court was hearing a plea of the All-India Judges Association on implementation of welfare and other measures for former judges and judicial officers.

"We have no pleasure in calling the chief and finance secretaries of the states, but consistently the counsels of states have been absent during the hearings," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said when senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for West Bengal, spoke about the state's compliance with the SC judgement and directions.