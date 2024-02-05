TomTom Traffic Index 2023: Bengaluru, Pune Among Top 10 In Traffic Congestion Worldwide

TomTom, a Dutch-based tech company, released the 2023 traffic index which placed Bengaluru as the sixth most congested city worldwide, based on traffic. However, the upside is compared to the 2022 report when Bengaluru ranked second.

“An average Bengaluru commuter spent a total of 257 hours on the road during peak hours in 2023, of which 132 hours could be attributed to congestion. Specifically, on Fridays between 6 pm and 7 pm, the average time to drive 10 km in Bengaluru was 36 minutes and 20 seconds,” the report said.