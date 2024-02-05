TomTom Traffic Index 2023: Bengaluru, Pune Among Top 10 In Traffic Congestion Worldwide
TomTom, a Dutch-based tech company, released the 2023 traffic index which placed Bengaluru as the sixth most congested city worldwide, based on traffic. However, the upside is compared to the 2022 report when Bengaluru ranked second.
“An average Bengaluru commuter spent a total of 257 hours on the road during peak hours in 2023, of which 132 hours could be attributed to congestion. Specifically, on Fridays between 6 pm and 7 pm, the average time to drive 10 km in Bengaluru was 36 minutes and 20 seconds,” the report said.
In the 2023 report , Bengaluru and Pune are in the top 10 positions. It takes a commuter an average of 28 minutes and 10 seconds to cover 10 km in Bengaluru, while it takes a Pune commuter 27 minutes and 50 seconds. Pune is ranked at seventh position in the study.
Bengaluru's joint commissioner of police, traffic, M N Anucheth, while speaking to The Hindu said, “The entire resource is now deployed for traffic management in the city. Additionally, we have identified five corridors with high traffic density, and are addressing issues through prompt measures such as adjusting signal timings, relocating bus stands, and leveraging technology to identify congestion factors. Our response mechanism has improved, allowing us to identify and resolve on-ground issues.”
World-wide, London tops the list with the most congested streets where it takes an average travel time of 37 minutes and 20 seconds for 10 km. Dublin and Toronto rank below London with approximately 29 minutes of travel time.
Simultaneously, Mumbai and Delhi ranked at 54th and 44th positions respectively in traffic congestion worldwide.
The Dutch company evaluated 387 cities in 55 countries across six continents based on data gathered from over 600 million in-car navigation systems and smartphones. It underscored the impact of traffic on average travel time, fuel costs and carbon dioxide emissions.
Top 10 Cities With Traffic Congestion Levels (in %):
London, UK: 45%
Dublin, Ireland: 66%
Toronto, Canada: 42%
Milan, Italy: 45%
Lima, Peru: 61%
Bengaluru, India: 63%
Pune, India: 57%
Bucharest, Romania: 55%
Manila, Philippines: 46%
Brussels, Belgium: 37%