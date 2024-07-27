Tomatoes To Be Sold At Rs 60/kg In Delhi-NCR From Monday

To provide relief from soaring tomato prices, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India will begin selling the commodity at a subsidised rate of Rs 60 per kg in the Delhi-NCR region from Monday.

The move comes as tomato prices have surged due to supply disruptions caused by recent rains in producing centres. While the Consumer Affairs Ministry data showed retail tomato prices at Rs 77 per kg in Delhi on July 27, prices have been exceeding Rs 80 per kg in some areas, depending on quality and locality.

"The mega sale will commence on July 29, 2024, and will gradually expand to other locations in Delhi-NCR in the coming days," NCCF said in a statement.