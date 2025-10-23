TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025 Declared, Check TNPSC CSS Scores On tnpsc.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) officially released the results for the Combined Civil Services Examination–IV (Group 4). Aspirants can now check their scores, rank, and selection status directly on the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 4 examination was held earlier this year on July 12. It serves as the gateway to securing entry-level government positions, including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, and Steno-Typist, across various state departments.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a substantial number of vacancies, which were recently increased to 4,662 posts across the state.