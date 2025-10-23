TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025 Declared, Check TNPSC CSS Scores On tnpsc.gov.in
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) officially released the results for the Combined Civil Services Examination–IV (Group 4). Aspirants can now check their scores, rank, and selection status directly on the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in.
The TNPSC Group 4 examination was held earlier this year on July 12. It serves as the gateway to securing entry-level government positions, including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, and Steno-Typist, across various state departments.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a substantial number of vacancies, which were recently increased to 4,662 posts across the state.
To access their TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025, candidates must follow a straightforward login process:
Go to the official website: tnpsc.gov.in.
Check the 'TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025' section.
Click on the link for "Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group IV Services) – Examination Results."
Enter the required login credentials, which include the Register Number and Date of Birth.
Download your TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025 and print the official scorecard for future reference.
The TNPSC Group 4 examination was conducted across various examination centres in Tamil Nadu. The written test comprised 200 questions, divided into three parts: Part A had 100 questions from the Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test, Part B had 75 questions from General Studies, and Part C featured 25 questions from aptitude and mental ability. The total duration of the examination was three hours.
The Commission has also published the merit list, which details the candidates provisionally admitted for the next stage of the selection process: Document Verification (DV) and Counselling.
The Board reiterates that all the recruitments by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission are purely merit-based. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission hereby cautions the candidates against touts and agents who may cheat, by making false promises of securing jobs through unfair means. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission shall not be responsible or liable for any loss that may be caused to any candidate on account of indulging in any sort of dealings with such unscrupulous elements.