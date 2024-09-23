Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Consumer Affairs Department To Act After FSSAI Report

The Consumer Affairs Department will consider additional measures to monitor ghee quality in the market amid the ongoing controversy over the Tirupati laddu, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare announced on Monday. The department plans to take action only after receiving the report from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

"We will wait for its report," Khare stated during a media briefing on the Modi 3.0 government's 100-day achievements. She emphasised that food safety falls under the FSSAI's purview, adding, "We should all wait for the FSSAI to take action."

When asked about possible pre-festive season checks on ghee quality, Khare responded, "We will take more action, if required, after the FSSAI report and provided there are consumer complaints on the National Consumer Helpline." She clarified that food-related complaints received on the NCH are typically forwarded to FSSAI for action, given their expertise in the matter.