Timings Of These 9 Trains Revised After Introduction Of Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express
After the introduction of the new 26506/26505 Banaras-Khajuraho Jn.-Banaras Vande Bharat Express, timings of nine trains on the same route have been changed to accommodate the newly launched Vande Bharat Express.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi on Saturday. This new connection links some of India’s most significant religious and cultural sites, including Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.
Change in Train Timings
Indian Railways notified a change in train timings for the following 8 trains:
20930 Banaras - Udhna Jn Superfast Express
20903 Ekta Nagar - Varanasi Jn Mahamana Superfast Express
16367 Kanniyakumari - Banaras Kashi Temple Express
19052 Muzaffarpur Jn - Valsad Shramik Express
12372 Bikaner Jn - Howrah Jn Superfast Express
12447 Manikpur Jn - Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express
14116 Prayagraj Jn - Dr Ambedkar Nagar Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express
01025 Dadar - Ballia Special Express
01027 Dadar - Gorakhpur Jn Special Express
The revised timings are provided below, along with the effective date from which the timings are expected to change.
image: X/RailwayNorthern
Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express Train Number
Train Number 26505: Khajurao to Banaras
Train Number 26506: Banaras to Khajurao
Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat: Distance, Travel Time, Number of Stoppages
The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will cut travel time by approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes compared to the existing special trains.
The 469km journey of the Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat will bring travel time down to 7 hours 55 minutes. The train will depart early morning from Banaras and will make five halts before reaching Khajuraho in the afternoon. The train will run six days a week (except Thursday).
26506 Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express Timetable
As per the IRCTC app, train Number 26506 will start from Banaras at 5:15 a.m. and will halt at Vindhyachal, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Banda and Mahoba Junction before reaching Khajuraho Junction at 1:10 p.m.
26505 Khajuraho-Banaras Vande Bharat Express Timetable
As per the IRCTC app, train Number 26505 will start from Khajuraho Junction at 3:20 p.m. and will halt at Mahoba Junction, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction, and Vindhyachal before reaching Banaras at 11:10 p.m.
Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Ticket Prices
The 26505 Vande Bharat Express ticket price from Banaras to Khajuraho is approximately Rs 1,330 for the AC Chair Car (CC) and Rs 2,405 for the Executive Chair Car (EC). These prices include catering charges.
The 26506 Vande Bharat Express ticket price from Khajuraho to Banaras is approximately Rs 1,400 for the AC Chair Car (CC) and Rs 2,470 for the Executive Chair Car (EC).
*fares are inclusive of catering charges. Ticket Price from IRCTC.