Timings Of These 9 Trains Revised After Introduction Of Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express

After the introduction of the new 26506/26505 Banaras-Khajuraho Jn.-Banaras Vande Bharat Express, timings of nine trains on the same route have been changed to accommodate the newly launched Vande Bharat Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi on Saturday. This new connection links some of India’s most significant religious and cultural sites, including Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.