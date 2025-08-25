Mending Ties? A Timeline Of India-China Relations Over The Last Year

India and China's relationship has been improving, but its been going on for more than a year and is part of a longer process. This shift has come in the form of diplomatic and economic changes, as outlined by Jefferies.

"There is a desire to return to Chinese relationship normalcy of the pre-Covid levels with, for example, direct flights between India and China set to resume in coming weeks, after a five-year gap," the brokerage said in a note.

This improving relationship helps India in ramping up electronics production, and improve fertilisers and rare earth supply, according to the analysts.

Here's a quick look at all the key moments that impacted India-China ties over the last year: