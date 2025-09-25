'Time-Tested Partner': PM Modi Hails Russia Ties At UP Trade Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed India's ties with Russia, calling it a "time-tested partner". The bilateral relationship has garnered the spotlight amid US and European pressure on New Delhi to cut back on energy purchases from Moscow amid the Ukraine war.

"I am happy that more than 2,250 exhibitors are displaying their products and services. Russia is the partner country of this year's trade show. We are strengthening a time-tested partnership through this trade show," Modi said at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Greater Noida.

The PM said India is developing a vibrant defence sector and highlighted an upcoming factory in UP set up with Russian assistance to manufacture rifles.

Indo-Russian Rifles Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture of Indian DPSUs and Russia's Concern Kalashnikov and Rosoboronexport, is building an assault rifle-manufacturing facility in Amethi district's Korwa to produce over 6,00,000 AK-203 assault rifles.

"Our forces want to reduce their dependence on other nations. We are developing a vibrant defence sector in India... Very soon, in the factory set up with the help of Russia, we will begin manufacturing the AK-203 rifles. A defence corridor is being built in UP," PM Modi said.

The trade show is being held from Sept. 25-29 and features Russian trade and traditions, from its high-tech industrial sectors to its rich, artistic heritage. UP will showcase its diverse strengths, particularly through its 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme, according to the official UPITS 2025 website.

"The event's focus on bridging local artisans and MSMEs with global markets will be significantly amplified by the presence of a strong Russian delegation, creating a vibrant marketplace where both nations can learn from and benefit each other," a statement said.

Modi said India's economic growth remains attractive despite global disruptions and uncertainties. He reiterated the call to become economically self-reliant.