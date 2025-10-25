Three Out Of Four Delhi-NCR Households Are Feeling The Effects Of Toxic Air: Survey
The survey, which drew over 44,000 responses from residents across Delhi and NCR, revealed that 75% of households reported at least one member being impacted by air pollution.
As Delhi NCR’s air quality plunged to hazardous levels post-Diwali, three out of every four households in the region are already grappling with the effects of toxic air, according to a survey by LocalCircles.
The survey, which drew over 44,000 responses from residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, revealed that 75% of households reported at least one member being impacted by air pollution. Respondents comprised 61% men and 39% women.
The most common ailments include sore throat and/or cough (42%), followed by burning eyes, headaches, and difficulty sleeping (25% each). Around 17% reported nasal congestion, breathing trouble, anxiety and/or difficulty concentrating.
Medical consultations have surged due to the worsening air. 33% of respondents said that “1 or more of us is having ailments/health issues due to pollution and are likely to consult a doctor or visit a hospital in the next few days.”
About 8% of respondents confirmed that one or more family members had already visited a doctor, and 9% said one or more family members had gone for both doctor and hospital visits. 25% said one or more family members had spoken to a doctor already or sought online consultations.
Up to 25% of respondents stated that “none of us has had any pollution-related ailments/health issues so far,” while 33% said they “have no issues at all due to pollution”.
Faced with toxic conditions, many residents are altering their routines. The survey revealed that 44% of households are trying to minimise outdoor air exposure and increase their intake of immunity-boosting foods and drinks.
15% of respondents said that they plan to “stay indoors, increase intake of immunity foods/drinks and bear it.” About 31% are using air purifiers, and 23% are contemplating travel out of the region for cleaner air.
Experts warn that prolonged exposure to high levels of PM 2.5, microscopic particles that penetrate deep into the lungs, poses serious risks, especially for children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with respiratory illnesses. In several places, the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 1,000, nearly 24 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended limit of 15 micrograms per cubic metre.
“The need of the hour is for various enforcement agencies in the neighbouring state to ensure stubble burning is brought down to zero and for local authorities in Delhi and NCR cities to drive high levels of compliance to GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions,” LocalCircles said.