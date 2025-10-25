Three Out Of Four Delhi-NCR Households Are Feeling The Effects Of Toxic Air: Survey

As Delhi NCR’s air quality plunged to hazardous levels post-Diwali, three out of every four households in the region are already grappling with the effects of toxic air, according to a survey by LocalCircles.

The survey, which drew over 44,000 responses from residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, revealed that 75% of households reported at least one member being impacted by air pollution. Respondents comprised 61% men and 39% women.

The most common ailments include sore throat and/or cough (42%), followed by burning eyes, headaches, and difficulty sleeping (25% each). Around 17% reported nasal congestion, breathing trouble, anxiety and/or difficulty concentrating.

Medical consultations have surged due to the worsening air. 33% of respondents said that “1 or more of us is having ailments/health issues due to pollution and are likely to consult a doctor or visit a hospital in the next few days.”

About 8% of respondents confirmed that one or more family members had already visited a doctor, and 9% said one or more family members had gone for both doctor and hospital visits. 25% said one or more family members had spoken to a doctor already or sought online consultations.

Up to 25% of respondents stated that “none of us has had any pollution-related ailments/health issues so far,” while 33% said they “have no issues at all due to pollution”.