Three Dead, Three Injured As Water Tank Collapses At Industrial Unit In Nagpur
The incident occurred around 9.30 am at a solar panel manufacturing factory located in the MIDC Butibori area.
At least three persons were killed and as many others injured after a water tank collapsed at an industrial unit on the outskirts of Nagpur city on Friday, police said.
The incident occurred around 9.30 am at a solar panel manufacturing factory located in the MIDC Butibori area, an official told PTI.
A huge water tank constructed at ground level at a factory of Avaada Electro Private Limited collapsed, trapping people under its debris, he said.
The injured persons have been taken to a hospital, he added.
