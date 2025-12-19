Three Dead, Three Injured As Water Tank Collapses At Industrial Unit In Nagpur

Business NewsNationalThree Dead, Three Injured As Water Tank Collapses At Industrial Unit In Nagpur
The incident occurred around 9.30 am at a solar panel manufacturing factory located in the MIDC Butibori area.

19 Dec 2025, 03:46 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>At least three persons were killed and three others injured in the accident. (Picture used for representational purpose/Envato)</p></div>
At least three persons were killed and three others injured in the accident. (Picture used for representational purpose/Envato)
At least three persons were killed and as many others injured after a water tank collapsed at an industrial unit on the outskirts of Nagpur city on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am at a solar panel manufacturing factory located in the MIDC Butibori area, an official told PTI.

A huge water tank constructed at ground level at a factory of Avaada Electro Private Limited collapsed, trapping people under its debris, he said.

At least three persons were killed and three others injured in the accident, he said.

The injured persons have been taken to a hospital, he added.

