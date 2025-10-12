Three Arrested In Connection With 'Gang Rape' Of Medical College Student In Bengal

Three persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the 'gang rape' of student of a private medical college in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, police said.

The identities of the three arrested accused were yet to be disclosed by the police.

"We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. They are being questioned. This is a very sensitive case and we will give out further details later," the police officer told PTI.

A medical college student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped by some men in Durgapur, police said on Saturday.