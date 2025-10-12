Business NewsNationalThree Arrested In Connection With 'Gang Rape' Of Medical College Student In Bengal
Three Arrested In Connection With 'Gang Rape' Of Medical College Student In Bengal

The student is undergoing treatment at the hospital itself and has given her statement to the police.

12 Oct 2025, 03:17 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The identities of the three arrested accused were yet to be disclosed by the police. (Photo Source: Envato)</p></div>
Three persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the 'gang rape' of student of a private medical college in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, police said.

The identities of the three arrested accused were yet to be disclosed by the police.

"We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. They are being questioned. This is a very sensitive case and we will give out further details later," the police officer told PTI.

A medical college student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped by some men in Durgapur, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when the second-year student went out with one of her friends for dinner.

The student is undergoing treatment at the hospital itself and has given her statement to the police.

The incident has triggered political mudslinging between the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties.

It prompted Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to express concern and urge his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, to take swift action against the perpetrators.

