This Tamil Nadu City Ranks Dirtiest In India — Check List Of The Worst & Best
India’s Swachh Survekshan rankings highlight a divide between cities struggling with waste and sanitation and those excelling in cleanliness and urban management.
India’s cities continue to reflect a sharp contrast: modern skylines on one side and overflowing garbage dumps on the other. The Swachh Survekshan 2025 rankings offer a reality check into how various cities in urban India fare. A decade into the Swachh Bharat Mission, many major cities are still struggling to get the basics of sanitation and waste management right.
Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 included 4,589 cities, which were classified for the first time into five population categories: very small cities (less than 20,000 population) , small cities (20,000 - 50,000 population) , medium cities (50,000 - 3,00,000 population), big cities (3,00,000 - 10,00,000 population), and 10 lakh-plus cities (more than 10,00,000 population). Each category was assessed using population-specific parameters. The cities were ranked based on marks gathered in four stages, from a total of 10,000 marks across 10 parameters.
India’s Top 10 Dirtiest Cities
As per the Swachh Survekshan 2025 report, Madurai has acquired the dubious distinction of being the dirtiest city among urban centres with more than 10 lakh population. This city got just 4,823 points, indicating continued struggles with waste management and sanitation.
Ludhiana, a major industrial hub in Punjab, ranks second with 5,272 points. Rapid industrial growth appears to have overwhelmed the city’s civic systems, leading to persistent issues in cleanliness.
Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, managed to get 6,822 points and came third. Though the report noted efforts to improve waste segregation and recycling, it indicated slippages in implementation.
Fourth on the list is Ranchi, Jharkhand’s capital, which scored 6,835 owing to persistent challenges in garbage disposal and public sanitation.
India's tech capital, Bengaluru, is on fifth spot with 6,842 points. The city continues to struggle with unplanned expansion and inconsistent waste management.
Coal city Dhanbad stands at sixth with 7,196 points, followed by Faridabad at seventh with 7,329, where the industrial landscape continues to clash with sanitation needs.
Despite being the financial capital of India, Greater Mumbai ranks eighth with 7,419 points, signalling its ongoing challenges with waste, sanitation, and overcrowding.
Srinagar was ranked ninth with 7,488, as the seasonal influx of tourists and infrastructural limitations contributed to its cleanliness challenges.
At the tenth spot is Delhi, with 7,920 points, reflecting the national capital's pollution and waste management crises.
Top Cleanest Cities (Super Swachh League Winners)
On the other end of the spectrum, Super Swachh League recognised the cities that have done exceptionally well in cleanliness and urban sanitation.
In the Super Swachh League category for cities with a population of more than 10 lakh, Indore leads the rankings, continuing its streak as one of India’s cleanest urban centres. Following closely are Surat and Navi Mumbai, both recognised for strong waste management systems and sustained cleanliness efforts. Vijayawada also features in this category, showing consistent improvements in sanitation and civic hygiene.
In the three to 10 lakh population bracket, Noida takes the top position, followed by Chandigarh, known for its planned urban layout and cleanliness initiatives. Mysuru, a frequent top performer in past rankings, once again secures its place among the cleanest cities. Ujjain, Gandhinagar and Guntur round off the list, each being recognised for maintaining high standards in waste management, public sanitation and cleanliness drives.
India’s cleanliness rankings tell two very different stories: one of cities pushing for sustainable waste systems, and another where unplanned growth has led to the crumbling of basic civic infrastructure.