This Tamil Nadu City Ranks Dirtiest In India — Check List Of The Worst & Best

As per the Swachh Survekshan 2025 report, Madurai has acquired the dubious distinction of being the dirtiest city among urban centres with more than 10 lakh population. This city got just 4,823 points, indicating continued struggles with waste management and sanitation.

Ludhiana, a major industrial hub in Punjab, ranks second with 5,272 points. Rapid industrial growth appears to have overwhelmed the city’s civic systems, leading to persistent issues in cleanliness.

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, managed to get 6,822 points and came third. Though the report noted efforts to improve waste segregation and recycling, it indicated slippages in implementation.

Fourth on the list is Ranchi, Jharkhand’s capital, which scored 6,835 owing to persistent challenges in garbage disposal and public sanitation.

India's tech capital, Bengaluru, is on fifth spot with 6,842 points. The city continues to struggle with unplanned expansion and inconsistent waste management.

Coal city Dhanbad stands at sixth with 7,196 points, followed by Faridabad at seventh with 7,329, where the industrial landscape continues to clash with sanitation needs.

Despite being the financial capital of India, Greater Mumbai ranks eighth with 7,419 points, signalling its ongoing challenges with waste, sanitation, and overcrowding.

Srinagar was ranked ninth with 7,488, as the seasonal influx of tourists and infrastructural limitations contributed to its cleanliness challenges.

At the tenth spot is Delhi, with 7,920 points, reflecting the national capital's pollution and waste management crises.