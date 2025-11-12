This Indian City Is Among Booking.com’s Top 10 Trending Destinations For 2026
Booking.com’s 2026 travel predictions report shows that travellers are planning trips that reflect their own personalities, preferences and passions.
Booking.com’s top 10 Trending Destinations for 2026 highlight travellers’ shift towards unique and lesser-known spots away from the usual tourist attractions. The list features Mui Ne in Vietnam–a laid-back coastal escape, Germany's Munster–a cycle-friendly city rich in history, and Kochi in India–a waterfront city shaped by centuries of global trade, among the must-visit places in 2026.
The leading global online travel platform’s annual Travel Predictions research report also reveals the unique preferences of travellers worldwide. The report shows that travellers are planning trips that reflect their own personalities.
Here are the top 10 trending destinations for 2026, as per the Booking.com report:
1. Mui Ne, Vietnam
Once a quiet fishing village, Mui Ne has become a relaxed beach getaway known for its sands, palm-lined shores and steady winds perfect for kite surfing. It offers a mix of adventure and calm. With fresh seafood, local markets and ancient temples, Mui Ne blends natural beauty, culture and charm.
2. Bilbao, Spain
Bilbao, an industrial city, has reinvented itself as a cultural hub filled with striking architecture and world-class art. The Guggenheim Museum stands as a symbol of its transformation, set against the Basque hills. The old town, Casco Viejo, charms with pintxos bars, markets and medieval streets. When it comes to food, Bilbao offers everything from Michelin-starred dining to traditional taverns.
3. Barranquilla, Colombia
Barranquilla bursts with colour and rhythm. The city’s world-famous, UNESCO-listed Carnaval de Barranquilla fills the streets each year with parades and bright costumes. Outside carnival season, visitors can enjoy riverfront walks along the Malecon del Rio, explore the El Prado district, or sample local favourites like butifarra sausages and coconut rice.
4. Philadelphia, USA
As the US marks its 250th year of independence in 2026, Philadelphia will take centre stage with major celebrations and historic events. Home to Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, the city will host major events like the FIFA World Cup and the MLB All-Star Game. Visitors can walk through “America’s Most Historic Square Mile,” explore colourful street art in Fishtown and savour everything from iconic cheesesteaks to fine dining.
5. Guangzhou, China
Guangzhou is one of China’s oldest trading ports and a major stop on the ancient Maritime Silk Road. The city pairs centuries-old temples and dim sum teahouses with modern landmarks and a glittering skyline best seen from a Pearl River cruise. Guangzhou is a paradise for food lovers.
6. Sal, Cape Verde
Bathed in year-round sunshine, Sal is Cape Verde’s beach paradise. Just a four-hour flight from Portugal, the island blends African, Portuguese and Creole influences. These are reflected in its music and cuisine. Visitors can explore the volcanic landscapes and quiet fishing villages.
7. Manaus, Brazil
Set deep in the Brazilian Amazon, Manaus is a metropolis surrounded by lush rainforest. It’s the gateway to the Amazon’s natural wonders. Within the city, various landmarks, bustling markets and unique Amazonian cuisine reflect its rich cultural mix.
8. Munster, Germany
Green and cycle-friendly, Munster blends over 1,200 years of history with a youthful and modern vibe. Its Old Town, rebuilt after World War II, features various landmarks, while the tree-lined promenade invites leisurely walks and bike rides. The city is full of cozy cafes and riverside beer gardens. Once the site of the historic Peace of Westphalia, Munster offers travellers a perfect mix of heritage, culture and laid-back living.
9. Kochi, India
Set along Kerala’s coast, Kochi is a historic port city where centuries of trade have created a unique blend of cultures. In Fort Kochi, colonial-era mansions and the iconic Chinese fishing nets capture the city’s charm. During the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, heritage buildings turn into contemporary art spaces. Food lovers can sample everything from spicy seafood to rich coconut-based curries. Beyond the city, Kerala’s famous backwaters, hills and beaches are just a short trip away.
10. Port Douglas, Australia
Port Douglas is a gateway to two World Heritage sites: The Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest. The town offers everything from snorkelling to rainforest walks and wildlife encounters. Its main street buzzes with boutique shops, lively markets and cafes specialising in fresh seafood and local cuisines.