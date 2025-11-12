This Indian City Is Among Booking.com’s Top 10 Trending Destinations For 2026

Booking.com’s top 10 Trending Destinations for 2026 highlight travellers’ shift towards unique and lesser-known spots away from the usual tourist attractions. The list features Mui Ne in Vietnam–a laid-back coastal escape, Germany's Munster–a cycle-friendly city rich in history, and Kochi in India–a waterfront city shaped by centuries of global trade, among the must-visit places in 2026.

The leading global online travel platform’s annual Travel Predictions research report also reveals the unique preferences of travellers worldwide. The report shows that travellers are planning trips that reflect their own personalities.

Here are the top 10 trending destinations for 2026, as per the Booking.com report: