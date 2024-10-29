'Think Twice Before Flying': Shamita Shetty Slams IndiGo For Offloading Bags Without Notice

Shamita Shetty, sister of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, slammed budget carrier IndiGo on social media for offloading her bag "without informing" her.

Shamita, in a post on X on Tuesday, said she had flown from Jaipur to Chandigarh for an event but was left stranded without essential belongings.

"I am stuck at the Chandigarh Airport, I have travelled from Jaipur to Chandigarh on an IndiGo Airline. And my bags were just offloaded without informing me. I have come here for an event. My hairdresser's bag and my bag was just offloaded, because of some weight issues. Am I not supposed to be informed, before something like this is done," Shetty said in a video accompanying the post, sharing a detailed sequence of events.

"Pardon my French but Indigo airline ur a pretty Shit airline to fly on! N the ground staff is totally useless! Think twice before flying on this airline @IndiGo6E #indigo a total no no! (sic)," she tweeted.