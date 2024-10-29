'Think Twice Before Flying': Shamita Shetty Slams IndiGo For Offloading Bags Without Notice
Shamita Shetty said she had flown from Jaipur to Chandigarh on an IndiGo flight for an event, but was left stranded without essential belongings.
Shamita Shetty, sister of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, slammed budget carrier IndiGo on social media for offloading her bag "without informing" her.
Shamita, in a post on X on Tuesday, said she had flown from Jaipur to Chandigarh for an event but was left stranded without essential belongings.
"I am stuck at the Chandigarh Airport, I have travelled from Jaipur to Chandigarh on an IndiGo Airline. And my bags were just offloaded without informing me. I have come here for an event. My hairdresser's bag and my bag was just offloaded, because of some weight issues. Am I not supposed to be informed, before something like this is done," Shetty said in a video accompanying the post, sharing a detailed sequence of events.
"Pardon my French but Indigo airline ur a pretty Shit airline to fly on! N the ground staff is totally useless! Think twice before flying on this airline @IndiGo6E #indigo a total no no! (sic)," she tweeted.
Pardon my French but Indigo airline ur a pretty Shit airline to fly on! N the ground staff is totally useless! Think twice before flying on this airline ! @IndiGo6E #indigo a total no no! pic.twitter.com/UXMo9Oceys— Shamita Shetty ð¦ (@ShamitaShetty) October 28, 2024
"So, IndiGo can just take the carte blanche of doing something like this without informing me and expect me to wait for their next flight to land in Chandigarh, which is at about, I think, 10:30 p.m., which is after my event gets over. I have come here for an event as I said and the ground staff does not know what to do and how to help us," Shetty said.
IndiGo responded promptly to Shetty’s criticism, issuing an apology and requesting a direct message for further communication. "Ms Shetty, we apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to address the matter. We tried to contact you on the registered number, but the calls went unanswered. Could you please DM us an alternate contact number and a convenient time for us to reach out. ~Team IndiGo (sic)," the airline replied.
Shetty, in her response, reiterated that the carrier "cannot offload a bag without speaking with the passenger". She claimed that along with her, eight other passengers were also affected due to this incidents.