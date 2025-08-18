The Making Of A Leader: NDA's Vice President Candidate CP Radhakrishnan's Career Highlights And Achievements

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, 67, is a seasoned BJP leader belonging to a key OBC caste from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background. If elected, he would be the third person from Tamil Nadu to assume the office of vice-president.

Radhakrishnan has been associated with BJP since its early years and represented it in the Lok Sabha between 1998 and 2004.

In 1974, he was elected to the Jan Sangh's state executive committee. In 1998, Radhakrishnan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore; he defeated incumbent M Ramanathan of the DMK.

He was the state president of BJP, Tamil Nadu, from 2004 to 2006.

Currently, he is Governor of Maharashtra. In the past, Radhakrishnan served as the acting governor of Telangana and the acting lieutenant governor of Puducherry.

He was the chairman of the Coir Board of India—a statutory body established by the Union government for the promotion and development of the coir industry, which comes under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, from 2016 to 2020.