The Goddess Irony: Nine Nights of Reverence, 356 Days of Violence

Every autumn, India celebrates Navratri, worshipping the goddess in her many forms – Durga, Kali, Lakshmi, Saraswati. We sing hymns to her power, we bow before her idols, and we perform Kanya Pujan, washing the feet of young girls in a symbolic act of reverence. Politicians and public figures remind us that women are “shakti,” the source of creation and strength.

And yet, when the nine nights of worship end, the goddess returns to her pedestal while real women step back into a world that has little room for reverence.

India recorded 4.48 lakh crimes against women in 2023, up slightly from 4.45 lakh in 2022 and 4.28 lakh in 2021, according to the National Crime Record Bureau, which often released with a significant time lag. This amounts to a crime rate of 66.2 incidents per lakh women (based on a projected female population of 677 million). While the charge-sheeting rate stood at 77.6%, court pendency remains overwhelming.

Even these numbers understate the crisis. In August 2024, a postgraduate doctor at R. G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata was raped and murdered inside a seminar room- a case that sparked protests across the city. In Noida, 26-year-old Nikki Bhati was allegedly burnt to death in her matrimonial home in August 2025 amid dowry disputes, reigniting national outrage over dowry deaths. And just last week, during Navratri festivities in Maharashtra, a five-year-old girl in Akola was hospitalized in the ICU after being raped by her stepfather while her mother was away at Garba. Each of these cases is a chilling reminder that the threat is not distant, but woven into India’s everyday life.