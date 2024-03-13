Thane News: Women Passengers To Get 50% Concession; Senior Citizens 100% On Tickets In TMT Buses
The concession rates will be applicable from March 13, 2024 for all rides on TMT buses.
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a surprise gift for women and elderly people who can now travel in the TMT buses at a concession rate. With this initiative, senior citizens above the age of 65 will get free rides in TMT public transport buses and women passengers will get 50% concession for rides in TMT public transport buses, starting on March 13. 2024.
The announcement was made through a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the civic body of Thane.
'In the budget of Thane Municipal Corporation for the year 2024-25, womens will get the benefit of 50 percent off on the ticket price and senior citizens will get 100 percent free travel in the buses . This initiative will start from 13th March 2024.'
The decision to give this concession was taken in the 2024-25 TMC budget.
Recently, Navi Mumbai, Thane's neighbouring city announced a Diwali gift to its senior citizens by providing free rides in NMMT buses beginning from November 13. Earlier senior citizens aged above 65 were given a 50% discount on NMMT bus fares.
A year ago, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the state-owned transporter had announced that beginning March 17, women passengers would receive a 50% discount on bus tickets. The benefit was extended under the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' and the state government would reimburse MSRTC for the concession amount provided. This announcement was made by Maharastra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis while introducing the state's financial plan on March 9, 2023. In celebration of India's 75th Independence anniversary, the state government had previously offered a 100% concession for senior citizens with age > 75 and 50% concession for senior citizens between the age of 65 and 74 on all MSRTC buses.