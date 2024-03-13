Thane News: Women Passengers To Get 50% Concession; Senior Citizens 100% On Tickets In TMT Buses

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a surprise gift for women and elderly people who can now travel in the TMT buses at a concession rate. With this initiative, senior citizens above the age of 65 will get free rides in TMT public transport buses and women passengers will get 50% concession for rides in TMT public transport buses, starting on March 13. 2024.

The announcement was made through a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the civic body of Thane.

'In the budget of Thane Municipal Corporation for the year 2024-25, womens will get the benefit of 50 percent off on the ticket price and senior citizens will get 100 percent free travel in the buses . This initiative will start from 13th March 2024.'

The decision to give this concession was taken in the 2024-25 TMC budget.