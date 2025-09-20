Thane Metro 4A Trial Run On Monday! Check Station List And Other Key Details
The trial run of Thane Metro will be held in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Thane Metro 4A: The dream of Thanekars for many years is finally coming true! The trial run of the much-awaited 'Metro 4A' to relieve the traffic congestion in the city will be held on Monday, September 22, on the occasion of Ghatsthapana. This first historic journey will be flagged off in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. The inauguration of the Thane Metro line will act as a relief for the traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is working on the 32.3 km-long Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor. Along with this, the extension of this line up to Gaimukh (Metro 4A) is also being done in phases. Of this, the 10.5 km long 'Cadbury Junction to Gaimukh' phase is nearing completion and is expected to open for passengers by the end of the year after trial runs and safety clearances.
Traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road will be resolved
Speaking about this historic moment, Transport Minister and Thane city MLA Pratap Sarnaik said, "I and Eknath Shinde Saheb had been demanding a metro for Thane for many years."
Sarnaik further said, "In 2014, we presented a replica of the metro to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and requested it. He accepted it. After that, Eknath Shinde, as the Guardian Minister, followed up continuously. Today, in the Mahayuti government, Devendra Fadnavis laid the foundation of this project and Eknath Shinde took it to the next level after becoming the Chief Minister. That is why today, Thanekars are seeing this metro running." He also expressed confidence that this metro will reduce traffic congestion on Ghodbunder strecth.
Expressing happiness at this moment, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Twenty years ago, we had protested demanding a metro for Thane. At that time, we even had to be suspended. It was because of that protest that this metro was approved and today, as a result, the trial run is starting. This will provide comfortable travel facilities to Thanekars."
Pratap Sarnaik took to X to share this important news with the citizens of Thane calling it "15 years of relentless efforts bear fruit".
à¥§à¥« à¤µà¤°à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¯à¤¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¶— Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) September 20, 2025
à¤ à¤¾à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¥ª à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤£à¥
à¤à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤ªà¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤®à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤à¤®à¥à¤¯à¤¾ ð°#PratapSarnaik #TransportMinister #Thane #Metro #TrialRun pic.twitter.com/6Nu6XKl7y4
What Are The 10 stations Of Thane Metro?
10 stations of Thane Metro have also been decided. This trial run will be done at these stations. The names of the 10 stations of Thane Metro are as follows
1) Cadbury
2) Majiwada
3) Kapoorbawadi
4) Manpada
5) Tikuji-ni-wadi
6) Dongri Pada
7) Vijay Garden
8) Kasarwadavali
9) Gavanpada
10) Gaimukh
Thane Metro: Route, Total Stations, Completion Date And More
Metro 4 is 32.32 km long, and Metro 4A is 2.7 km long. There will be a total of 32 stations on both lines. The extended line from Wadala to Kasarvadavali, divided into three phases, is almost 80 percent complete. The first part, from Kasarvadavali to Cadbury Junction, is expected to be completed by December 2025.
After that, the section from Cadbury Junction to Gandhinagar will be completed in 2026 and the last section, Wadala, in 2027. The Green Line 4 A extension connecting Kasarwadavali to Gaimukh is 90 percent complete and is likely to be commissioned by the end of this year. Therefore, the first metro in Thane city is likely to run by the end of this year.
So, Thanekars will have to wait for a few more months to travel by metro to Wadala.