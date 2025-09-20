Thane Metro 4A Trial Run On Monday! Check Station List And Other Key Details

Speaking about this historic moment, Transport Minister and Thane city MLA Pratap Sarnaik said, "I and Eknath Shinde Saheb had been demanding a metro for Thane for many years."

Sarnaik further said, "In 2014, we presented a replica of the metro to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and requested it. He accepted it. After that, Eknath Shinde, as the Guardian Minister, followed up continuously. Today, in the Mahayuti government, Devendra Fadnavis laid the foundation of this project and Eknath Shinde took it to the next level after becoming the Chief Minister. That is why today, Thanekars are seeing this metro running." He also expressed confidence that this metro will reduce traffic congestion on Ghodbunder strecth.

Expressing happiness at this moment, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Twenty years ago, we had protested demanding a metro for Thane. At that time, we even had to be suspended. It was because of that protest that this metro was approved and today, as a result, the trial run is starting. This will provide comfortable travel facilities to Thanekars."

Pratap Sarnaik took to X to share this important news with the citizens of Thane calling it "15 years of relentless efforts bear fruit".