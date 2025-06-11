Thane-Borivali Tunnel To Be Extended To Reduce Traffic

The Maharashtra government has decided to alter the Thane-Borivali tunnel project, extending its exit point to reduce traffic congestion, officials said on Wednesday. Several residents of housing societies at Mulla Baug in Manpada area here had cited problems related to safety, planning and environment safeguards.

The 11.8 kilometre tunnel, estimated to cost Rs 16,600 crore, will reduce the distance between Borivali, on the northern tip of Mumbai, and Thane by 12 kilometres, resulting in sharply reducing the travel time against the more than two hours its takes now. The foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 13 last year.

'It has been decided to extend the tunnel to be built between Thane-Borivali to Satyashankar wall instead of Mulla Baug. The decision will provide relief to local residents from traffic congestion,' a release from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office said referring to a discussion held over the issue on Tuesday.

The excavated material will be transported on a closed conveyor belt to reduce the inconvenience to people due to the dust and noise pollution, it said. Shinde has also directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to appoint a nodal officer to ensure timely work.