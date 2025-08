Tendering For Train Catering Transparent, IRCTC Ensures Robust Checking: Vaishnaw On Graft Claims

The award of catering tenders in train clusters has been transparent and the IRCTC ensures that by instituting robust monitoring systems and compliance measures, Railway Ministry Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid claims of corruption in the Corporation.

Several MPs asked the "details of the steps being taken by the government to remove corruption in IRCTC", and "the reasons for not taking action on the complaints given by Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and public representatives against mobile catering clusters allotted by IRCTC."

The MPs also wanted to know the reasons for "awarding more than 80% contracts in cluster-A Khanpan trains to only one family" and "allotting contracts to big contractors by IRCTC in contradiction of rules despite criminal cases pending against them."

Vaishnaw, in a written reply, said, "With the objective of bringing about improvement in quality and hygiene of food in trains, Ministry of Railways issued instructions vide Commercial Circular No.24 of 2023. It is envisaged to award contracts for clusters of trains in place of an individual train."