Ten Killed, Several Injured In Stampede At Kasibugga Temple On Ekadashi

At least 10 were killed and many were injured in a stampede at Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga in Srikakulam on Ekadashi on Saturday, at around 11 am, as reported by NDTV.

According to the Andhra Pradesh CMO, "A stampede took place at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, leaving several people injured. The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede."

The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, and police rushed to the spot. Additional police forces have been deployed to the spot.

State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu rushed to the accident site immediately. He spoke with the temple authorities to gather details about the incident.

Photos and videos of the incident have gone viral on the internet.