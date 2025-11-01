Ten Killed, Several Injured In Stampede At Kasibugga Temple On Ekadashi
At least 10 were killed and many were injured in a stampede at Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga in Srikakulam on Ekadashi
At least 10 were killed and many were injured in a stampede at Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga in Srikakulam on Ekadashi on Saturday, at around 11 am, as reported by NDTV.
According to the Andhra Pradesh CMO, "A stampede took place at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, leaving several people injured. The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede."
The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, and police rushed to the spot. Additional police forces have been deployed to the spot.
State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu rushed to the accident site immediately. He spoke with the temple authorities to gather details about the incident.
Photos and videos of the incident have gone viral on the internet.
BREAKING: At Least 10 Killed In Stampede At Venkateswara Temple In Andhra's Srikakulam On Ekadashi https://t.co/gHmoYP2uXt— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 1, 2025
Tragedy at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam after several devotees injured as heavy crowds gathered for Ekadashi. Overcrowding led to chaos; police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/JEzmgScsQy— Ashish (@KP_Aashish) November 1, 2025
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu wrote, "The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures."
à°¶à±à°°à±à°à°¾à°à±à°³à° à°à°¿à°²à±à°²à°¾à°²à±à°¨à°¿Â à°à°¾à°¶à±à°¬à±à°à±à° à°µà±à°à°à°à±à°¶à±à°µà°° à°à°²à°¯à°à°²à± à°¤à±à°à±à°à°¿à°¸à°²à°¾à° à°à°à°¨ à°à°²à°à°¿à°µà±à°¸à°¿à°à°¦à°¿. à° à°¦à±à°°à°¦à±à°·à±à°à°à°° à°à°à°¨à°²à± à°à°à±à°¤à±à°²à± à°®à°°à°£à°¿à°à°à°¡à° à° à°¤à±à°¯à°à°¤ à°µà°¿à°·à°¾à°¦à°à°°à°. à°®à±à°¤à±à°² à°à±à°à±à°à°¬à°¾à°²à°à± à°ªà±à°°à°à°¾à°¢ à°¸à°¾à°¨à±à°à±à°¤à°¿à°¨à°¿Â à°¤à±à°²à°¿à°¯à°à±à°¸à±à°¤à±à°¨à±à°¨à°¾à°¨à±. à°à°¾à°¯à°¾à°² à°ªà°¾à°²à±à°¨ à°µà°¾à°°à°¿à°à°¿ à°®à±à°²à±à°¨ à°¸à°¤à±à°µà°° à°à°¿à°à°¿à°¤à±à°¸ à° à°à°¦à°¿à°à°à°¾à°²à°¨à°¿ à° à°§à°¿à°à°¾à°°à±à°²à°¨à± à°à°¦à±à°¶à°¿à°à°à°¾à°¨à±. à°à°à°¨à°¾ à°¸à±à°¥à°²à°¾à°¨à°¿à°à°¿ à°µà±à°³à±à°²à°¿â¦— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 1, 2025