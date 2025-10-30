Telecom Operators: Jio, Vodafone Idea Start Caller-Name-Display Pilot Program In Haryana
Their launches followed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India agreeing with the Department of Telecommunication to enable display of the callers' names.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd's Jio., Vodafone Idea Ltd. are the telecom operators who launched their pilot program, caller name display in Haryana, India TV reported, citing sources in the Department of Telecommunication.
Their launches followed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India agreeing with the Department of Telecommunication to enable display of the callers' names as per identity associated with the connection.
The Department of Telecommunication is actively pushing for the full-scale, nationwide implementation as soon as possible. It is expecting all-India rollout of the caller-name display program by March 31, 2026.
Vodafone Idea has already begun its caller name presentation program in Haryana. Jio will also start a trial in the same location for calls originating anywhere in the country, as per the news report.
Background
In February, 2024, TRAI recommended to the Department of Telecommunication in the 'Introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in Telecommunication Networks', to activate the service only upon the request of subscribers to whom call is made.
The Department of Telecommunication, however, in its reference back to TRAI had sought modification in the recommendation, saying that CNAP service shall be available by default to called party and if any subscriber (called party) does not require it then he/she may request to disable it as per procedure.
CNAP's Importance To Deal With Fraud
The exercise to start CNAM service across the globe started to prevent subscribers from fraud calls and check cyber crime activities like digital arrest, financial frauds etc. The system is already available widely in the US and Canada.
In India, similar services were available from third-party applications. However, they were not as reliable as the upcoming CNAP is expected to be.
Verified telcome KYC data backs the CNAP system, which will naturally ensure more reliable identification system.