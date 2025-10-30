Telecom Operators: Jio, Vodafone Idea Start Caller-Name-Display Pilot Program In Haryana

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd's Jio., Vodafone Idea Ltd. are the telecom operators who launched their pilot program, caller name display in Haryana, India TV reported, citing sources in the Department of Telecommunication.

Their launches followed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India agreeing with the Department of Telecommunication to enable display of the callers' names as per identity associated with the connection.

The Department of Telecommunication is actively pushing for the full-scale, nationwide implementation as soon as possible. It is expecting all-India rollout of the caller-name display program by March 31, 2026.

Vodafone Idea has already begun its caller name presentation program in Haryana. Jio will also start a trial in the same location for calls originating anywhere in the country, as per the news report.