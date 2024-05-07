Telecom Department Blocks Mobile Handsets, Disconnects Numbers Involved In Frauds

Since the launch of the portal, the department has blacklisted 52 entities involved in sending malicious and phishing SMSes, blocked 348 mobile handsets on pan-India basis and flagged 10,834 suspected mobile numbers for re-verification, according to official sources.

In response to a post on social media platform X by a technology professional on an SMS related fraud, the DoT said that it has blocked the mobile number mentioned in the post as well as blocked handsets linked to it.