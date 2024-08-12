Telangana YouTuber Arrested After Video Of Him Making 'Peacock Curry' Goes Viral

Telangana YouTuber Kodam Pranay Kumar was arrested on Sunday after he uploaded a video of him preparing and consuming 'peacock curry', which subsequently went viral.

Kumar, a resident of Siricilla in Telangana, was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act, of 1972. The video has been taken down from his YouTube channel.

"Case has been registered under concerned law and strictest action would be taken against him and anyone else doing such activities," said Superintendent of Police, Siricilla, Akhil Mahajan, in a post on X.