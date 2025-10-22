Business NewsNationalTelangana Removes Transport Department Check Posts Across State
ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Removes Transport Department Check Posts Across State

The state transport department directed that all check-post activities be immediately stopped and that the staff be redeployed for other official duties.

22 Oct 2025, 08:06 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>District transport officers were instructed to take necessary measures, including removing boards and barricades at the check posts, to ensure smooth vehicle movement.</p><p>(Image source: Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>
District transport officers were instructed to take necessary measures, including removing boards and barricades at the check posts, to ensure smooth vehicle movement.

(Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ordered officials to close all transport check posts across the state with immediate effect.

Following the chief minister's instructions, the state transport department issued orders to implement the decision. Officials were asked to submit a detailed report on the closure by 5 p.m., an official release said.

The state transport department directed that all check-post activities be immediately stopped and that the staff be redeployed for other official duties.

District transport officers were instructed to take necessary measures, including removing boards and barricades at the check posts, to ensure smooth vehicle movement.

“All records, equipment, and furniture from the check posts will be shifted to the respective DTO offices. Officials have also been instructed to verify and preserve all financial and administrative documents,” the release added.

Meanwhile, another press release from the CMO said Reddy instructed officials to complete the construction of the new Osmania Hospital within two years.

During a high-level review meeting at his residence, the chief minister enquired about the progress of the hospital project and the procurement of medical equipment for the state-owned modern hospital.

“The CM instructed officials to procure modern medical equipment as per the requirements of the new hospital and to prepare detailed plans accordingly,” the release stated.

ALSO READ

NSE To Levy Additional Margins On Gold And Silver Contracts — Here's What This Means
Opinion
NSE To Levy Additional Margins On Gold And Silver Contracts — Here's What This Means
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT