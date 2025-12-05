Telangana News: Severe Coldwave Alert Issued For Hyderabad; Mercury Expected To Plunge Below 15°C
Temperatures are expected to drop to single digits, particularly between December 8 and December 14.
Several districts of Telangana, including the state capital Hyderabad, are expected to witness coldwave conditions in the next few days due to a sharp drop in temperature. Cyberabad traffic police have issued a weather alert for residents, forecasting a severe coldwave from December 7 to December 17. Temperatures are expected to drop to single digits, particularly between December 8 and December 14.
“Severe coldwave expected December 7-17. Single-digit temperatures likely across Cyberabad, especially between December 8-14,” it said on X.
In core Cyberabad areas, including HCU, Serilingampally, and Nanakramguda, minimum temperatures during the early morning hours will likely fall between 6°C and 8°C. Outer zones such as Chevella, Moinabad, Rajendranagar, and Shamshabad will also experience chilly mornings, with a minimum temperature between 5°C and 8°C.
The forecast indicates dry weather conditions from December 6 to December 23.
“Citizens are advised to stay warm, drive safely, and plan early morning travel with caution,” the post concluded.
Hyderabad is set to experience coldwave conditions as temperatures are expected to take a sharp dip starting Friday. Following several weeks of mild weather, minimum temperatures across various districts in Telangana are forecast to drop to 11°C-15°C, bringing noticeably cooler conditions to the region.
Based on the IMD forecast, in addition to the northern districts such as Adilabad, Komrambheem Asifabad and Nirmal, Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, Vikarabad and Bhongir, will witness minimum temperatures between 11°C and 15°C.
From Friday, temperatures are expected to fall, with minimum temperatures ranging between 11°C and 15°C till Dec. 8 at most places in the state, a trend that is likely to grow more pronounced over the weekend.
According to the IMD forecast for Hyderabad, most places in the city are expected to see partly cloudy skies with foggy and hazy conditions during the morning and night hours till Dec. 8.
“Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2°C to 3°C, at isolated pockets over Telangana during the next 2 to 3 days,” the weather agency said in its latest bulletin issued at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5
Dry weather ahead in entire Telangana including Hyderabad City from today
STRONG COLDWAVE to start in Telangana from today in North Telangana
For Hyderabad, COLDWAVE will start from tomorrow