Telangana Bandh Explained: The Real Reason Behind Today’s Shutdown
A statewide shutdown has been called by BC JAC in Telangana today as political parties unite to protest the court’s stay on 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local body polls.
A statewide bandh has been called in Telangana today (Oct. 18), with major political parties joining hands to protest against the Telangana High Court’s recent stay on 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. The bandh, called by the Backward Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC), has drawn support from the ruling Congress, the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Left parties. The BC JAC has been formed by 136 Backward Classes organisations.
As per reports, in Hyderabad, various bus depots such as MGBS, Rathifile and Amberpet have seen protests. The buses have been confined to depots as agitators took to the streets.
Reason Behind The Statewide Bandh
The protest stems from the Telangana High Court’s Oct. 9 order halting the state government’s decision to provide 42% reservation for BCs in local body polls. The ruling has triggered widespread discontent among members of the BC community, who say that the decision curtails their rightful representation in local governance.
Following the HC’s stay order, the state government appealed in the Supreme Court but failed to secure relief. The apex court held that increasing the BC quota to 42%, alongside existing SC and ST reservations, would raise total reservations in Telangana to 67%, exceeding the prescribed 50% ceiling.
Leaders from various parties are now urging both the state and central governments to collaborate on a new law that would restore the quota.
Impact Of The Bandh: What’s Open And Closed
Schools and colleges: Most educational institutions are already shut for the Diwali holidays, so the bandh is expected to have little impact on academic schedules.
Government offices: Offices will remain open, as the government has not announced an official holiday.
Public transport: TSRTC bus services have been curtailed in several areas, with commuters advised to check schedules in advance.
Essential services: Hospitals, police, hotels and other emergency services are functioning as usual.
Shops and markets: Several shops and markets, particularly in Hyderabad, are closed in solidarity with the bandh.
Political Unity Amid Blame Game
In a rare moment of consensus, all major political parties, the BRS, BJP, Congress and Left parties, are backing the bandh. But this unity has not prevented a political blame game.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao announced his party’s support for the bandh, accusing the ruling Congress of betraying the BC community. He added that the implementation of 42% reservation would help lakhs of BC youth gain access to jobs and contracts.
BJP MP R Krishnaiah also endorsed the protest, describing it as the collective voice of all BC communities.
The ruling Congress has also supported the bandh. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka blamed the BJP for pushing the BC community to call for a bandh, while asserting that the Congress remained committed to its election promise, with the two Bills passed by the Assembly reflecting this dedication.