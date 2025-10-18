Telangana Bandh Explained: The Real Reason Behind Today’s Shutdown

A statewide bandh has been called in Telangana today (Oct. 18), with major political parties joining hands to protest against the Telangana High Court’s recent stay on 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. The bandh, called by the Backward Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC), has drawn support from the ruling Congress, the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Left parties. The BC JAC has been formed by 136 Backward Classes organisations.

As per reports, in Hyderabad, various bus depots such as MGBS, Rathifile and Amberpet have seen protests. The buses have been confined to depots as agitators took to the streets.