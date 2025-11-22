Tejas Crash: Who Was Wing Commander Namansh Syal? The IAF Pilot Killed In Dubai Air Show Crash

Wing Commander Namansh Syal, a Indian Air Force Officer, died when a Tajas Aircraft crashed during air demonstration at Dubai Air Show on Friday. He was survived by his wife, also an IAF, and their six-year-old daughter.

The aircraft was a single-seated light combat aircraft, which Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. developed. It crashed at around 2:10 p.m. local time NDTV reported citing sources.

So far, as the footages indicate, the pilot failed to recover from a negative G-manoeuvre at low altitude, a defining feature of the Tejas in aerial demonstration. Moments before the impact, the Tejas appeared with its wing level and by then the vertical speed of the aircraft was too great and the aircraft made impact with the ground, NDTV reported.

The cause of the death is still uncertain.