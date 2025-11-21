Business NewsNationalTejas Crash: HAL Condoles Death Of IAF Pilot Naman Syal In Dubai Air Show Disaster
Tejas Crash: HAL Condoles Death Of IAF Pilot Naman Syal In Dubai Air Show Disaster

HAL is deeply saddened by the loss of the courageous IAF pilot during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, the statement said.

21 Nov 2025, 10:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A bystander watches as an Indian HAL Tejas crashes during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, at Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday Nov. 21, 2025. (PTI Photo)</p></div>
A bystander watches as an Indian HAL Tejas crashes during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, at Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday Nov. 21, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. condoled the death of the Indian Air Force pilot who was killed in a Tejas fighter jet accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show on Friday. The pilot has been identified as Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

"HAL is deeply saddened by the loss of the courageous IAF pilot during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. HAL expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the company said in a post on social media platform X, without sharing any other information about the incident.

The IAF's single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show 2025 at around 2:10 p.m.

The air force said the pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident and expressed "deep regret". A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal hailed from Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared the pilot's image on his X account, along with condolences over his death in the crash.

"The news of the demise of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district's brave son Naman Syal Ji in the Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show is extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending. The nation has lost a brave, dutiful, and courageous pilot. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. I pay heartfelt tribute to the indomitable bravery, dedication to duty, and commitment to national service of brave son Naman Syal Ji," the leader said.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show. (Image: NDTV)</p></div>

Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show. (Image: NDTV)

The incident in Dubai marks the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft in less than two years. In March 2024, a Tejas fighter went down in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the first such accident in the aircraft's 23-year history since its maiden test flight in 2001. The pilot ejected safely in that case, as per NDTV.

WATCH | Tejas Crash At Dubai Air Show

