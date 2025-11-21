Tejas Crash: HAL Condoles Death Of IAF Pilot Naman Syal In Dubai Air Show Disaster

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. condoled the death of the Indian Air Force pilot who was killed in a Tejas fighter jet accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show on Friday. The pilot has been identified as Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

"HAL is deeply saddened by the loss of the courageous IAF pilot during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. HAL expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the company said in a post on social media platform X, without sharing any other information about the incident.

The IAF's single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show 2025 at around 2:10 p.m.

The air force said the pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident and expressed "deep regret". A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal hailed from Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared the pilot's image on his X account, along with condolences over his death in the crash.