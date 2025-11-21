Tejas Crash: HAL Condoles Death Of IAF Pilot Naman Syal In Dubai Air Show Disaster
HAL is deeply saddened by the loss of the courageous IAF pilot during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, the statement said.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. condoled the death of the Indian Air Force pilot who was killed in a Tejas fighter jet accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show on Friday. The pilot has been identified as Wing Commander Namansh Syal.
"HAL is deeply saddened by the loss of the courageous IAF pilot during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. HAL expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the company said in a post on social media platform X, without sharing any other information about the incident.
The IAF's single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show 2025 at around 2:10 p.m.
The air force said the pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident and expressed "deep regret". A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the crash.
Wing Commander Namansh Syal hailed from Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared the pilot's image on his X account, along with condolences over his death in the crash.
à¤¦à¥à¤¬à¤ à¤à¤¯à¤° à¤¶à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤à¤¸ à¤µà¤¿à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤¿à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤² à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤µà¥à¤° à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤¤ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨ à¤¸à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤² à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤à¤¦ à¤à¤° à¤¹à¥à¤¦à¤¯à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) November 21, 2025
à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤ à¤¬à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¥à¤°, à¤à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¨à¤¿à¤·à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤
à¤¶à¥à¤à¤¾à¤à¥à¤² à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¹à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¥à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤
à¤µà¥à¤° à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤¤â¦ pic.twitter.com/lfX1yinf4Q
"The news of the demise of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district's brave son Naman Syal Ji in the Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show is extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending. The nation has lost a brave, dutiful, and courageous pilot. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. I pay heartfelt tribute to the indomitable bravery, dedication to duty, and commitment to national service of brave son Naman Syal Ji," the leader said.
Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show. (Image: NDTV)
The incident in Dubai marks the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft in less than two years. In March 2024, a Tejas fighter went down in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the first such accident in the aircraft's 23-year history since its maiden test flight in 2001. The pilot ejected safely in that case, as per NDTV.
WATCH | Tejas Crash At Dubai Air Show
#Breaking | A #Tejas fighter jet has crashed during an air show in Dubai.— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) November 21, 2025
The fighter jet has been developed by Hindustan Aeronautics.
