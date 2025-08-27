Teachers' Day 2025: History, Significance, Celebrations And All You Need To Know
Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of renowned scholar, philosopher and former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
India celebrates Teachers’ Day every year on Sept. 5. The day is a special occasion for students and society to express gratitude to teachers for their vital role in national building. It’s not just about teaching lessons from textbooks, but also about the guidance, encouragement and values they pass on.
For students, it’s one of the most exciting events at schools and for teachers, it’s a day filled with respect and gratitude.
Teachers' Day 2025: History
In India, Teachers' Day celebrates the birth anniversary of renowned scholar, philosopher and former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Born in 1888, Dr Radhakrishnan was a distinguished educator and the second President of India (1962–1967).
It is said that when his students wanted to celebrate his birthday, he suggested that the day be dedicated to honouring all teachers instead. Thus, since 1962, Sept. 5 has been celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India.
Teachers' Day 2025: Significance
Teachers are often called nation-builders, and rightly so. They help students gain knowledge, skills and confidence, but their real contribution goes beyond the classrooms. A teacher can inculcate values of education and bring out the hidden potential of a child. A teacher guides students through challenges both in academics and in life.
Teachers’ Day reminds us of this unique role and why respecting and appreciating them is so important. The day is also an occasion to learn from the rich Gurukul teaching tradition of India.
In 2025, the significance of this day is amplified as India continues to embrace digital education and modern teaching methodologies while staying rooted in its rich traditions.
Teachers' Day 2025: Celebrations
The day is celebrated with enthusiasm across schools and colleges. Students put up cultural performances, deliver speeches, make handmade cards and arrange fun games for their teachers.
A popular tradition is having students step into the role of teachers for a day. It is a light-hearted way for students to understand their teachers’ responsibilities and show appreciation for the same.
Schools and educational institutions felicitate outstanding teachers with awards, certificates and tokens of gratitude, such as flowers, cards and gifts.
Here are some meaningful ways to make Teachers' Day special for the educators in your life:
Write a heartfelt note: You can write a simple thank-you letter or card for your teacher.
Plan a surprise: Plan with classmates a small event, present a gift, or prepare a video montage for your teachers.
Support education initiatives: You can donate to organisations that empower teachers, such as those providing training or resources for rural educators.
Reconnect: Teachers’ Day is the perfect occasion to reach out to your old teachers who inspired you, whether through a call, message, or visit.