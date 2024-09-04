Teachers' Body Demands Roll Back Of National Education Policy At JNU Workshop

Speaking to PTI, FEDCUTA president Moushumi Basu said, "All organizations participating in the workshop resolved to intensify their struggle for scrapping of the NEP and reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme, among other issues."

Surajit Mazumdar, professor of economics at JNU, said, "UPS does not offer teachers and other employees the guarantee of a secure post-retirement life, which is an essential condition that has to be met if a lifetime commitment to dedicated service in public employment is expected."

The workshop also discussed the issue of election duties to university teachers, which FEDCUTA strongly opposes.