Tatkal Tickets: No Agent Bookings For First 30 Minutes — Check New IRCTC Rules
Starting July 1, 2025, only users verified with Aadhaar can book Tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website and app.
Indian Railways has introduced some major changes to the Tatkal ticket booking system for the convenience of passengers. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which provides ticket booking services for all trains, on Wednesday announced new rules for the Tatkal tickets. The new rules will come into effect from July 1.
One of the most important changes includes mandatory Aadhaar-based authentication during bookings to ensure a level-playing field for all IRCTC users.
The Indian Railways subsidiary is also set to impose a restriction on agents, preventing them from accessing the Tatkal portal during the first 30 minutes of booking.
This move is a part of the efforts by the Indian Railways to reform the Tatkal ticket booking system. Every day, millions of passengers attempt to book last-minute or emergency Tatkal tickets for next-day trains at 10 a.m. on the IRCTC website. However, technical glitches, server overload and high demand often push users to rely on third-party agents. These agents charge hefty commissions for securing the tickets.
The move by IRCTC comes following complaints by lakhs of people on social media platforms. Last week, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced that IRCTC would soon introduce an Aadhaar-based authentication system for tatkal bookings.
Bharatiya Railways will soon start using e-Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets.— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 4, 2025
This will help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need.
Tatkal Ticket Booking System New Rules From July 1
Starting July 1, 2025, only users verified with Aadhaar can book Tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website and app. From July 15, Aadhaar OTP verification will be required for online bookings, the IRCTC said.
Starting July 15, 2025, Tatkal tickets booked at PRS counters or through authorised agents will need OTP verification. The OTP will be sent to the mobile number given at the time of booking.
To curb bulk bookings, authorised railway agents will be restricted from booking Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the opening window. The Railways has also clarified the restricted timings for agents: 10:00–10:30 a.m. for AC and 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. for non-AC classes.
These changes aim to enhance transparency in Tatkal bookings and ensure that the scheme benefits genuine passengers rather than intermediaries, the Railways noted.