Tatkal Booking Glitch Ahead Of Chhath Pooja; IRCTC App And Website Down, Users Complain

Internet users have flagged issues in accessing IRCTC website and app for ticket booking. According to DownDetector, a website which tracks status of online services, suggests around 170 users faced problems with IRCTC app and website.

As per DownDetector, a sharp spike in user complaints was noted around the time when Tatkal booking window opens at 10 a.m. with 51% of them flagging issues with the app and 46% having trouble with the site.

Netizens are particularly frustrated with outage because of the upcoming festival of Chhath Pooja. Some of them took to X to express their disappointment.

Tagging IRCTC official X handle and handles of other authorities such as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw one user posted, "irctc site not working at the time of Tatkal booking what scam is going on "this site is currently not reachable".