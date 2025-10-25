Tatkal Booking Glitch Ahead Of Chhath Pooja; IRCTC App And Website Down, Users Complain
Netizens are particularly frustrated with outage because of the upcoming festival of Chhath Pooja. Some of them took to X to express their disappointment.
Internet users have flagged issues in accessing IRCTC website and app for ticket booking. According to DownDetector, a website which tracks status of online services, suggests around 170 users faced problems with IRCTC app and website.
As per DownDetector, a sharp spike in user complaints was noted around the time when Tatkal booking window opens at 10 a.m. with 51% of them flagging issues with the app and 46% having trouble with the site.
Netizens are particularly frustrated with outage because of the upcoming festival of Chhath Pooja. Some of them took to X to express their disappointment.
Tagging IRCTC official X handle and handles of other authorities such as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw one user posted, "irctc site not working at the time of Tatkal booking what scam is going on "this site is currently not reachable".
@RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial @RailwaySeva @AshwiniVaishnaw irctc site not working at the time of Tatkal booking what scam is going on âthis site is currently not reachableâ pic.twitter.com/CLgSS6PgFj— CA Kailash K Teli (@Kailashveena) October 25, 2025
Netizens highlighted how while the window broke for them, travel agents were able to book tickets.
Another user wrote, "@IRCTCofficial website not working for tatkal booking. Is this @irctc a scam and fraud. Agents getting tickets easily and common people can't reach servers."
@IRCTCofficial website not working for tatkal booking. Is this @irctc a scam and fraud. Agents getting tickets easily and common people can't reach servers.@RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/c6JPhTgo1W— Amit Bagul (@AmitPBagul) October 25, 2025
On Friday as well, users underlined similar issues with the mobile application as well.
One user on wrote, "For last couple of days mobile app of irctc is not working. Post authentication it gets stuck at validating the PIN".
Festive Special Trains
On Sept. 23, Union Minister Vaishnaw announced that the Indian Railways will run 12,000 special train services on the occasions Diwali and Chhath in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
He added, while briefing journalists, that another 150 trains will be completely unreserved and these will only be released to cater to last-moment rush.
The operation for these trains began from Oct. 1 and will last till Nov. 15, spanning over the entire festive reason. The Minister guaranteed that the Railways have made sufficient preparations to be equipped for the spike in travellers during festive season.